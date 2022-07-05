Performance & Trends Of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) Stock

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.52. With the company’s per share price at $0.77 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.78% during last session, the market valuation stood at $85.11M. LTRPA’s last price was a discount, traded about -463.64% off its 52-week high of $4.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 2.6% up since then. When we look at Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 956.73K.

Analysts gave the Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LTRPA as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) trade information

Instantly LTRPA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9399 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.51%, with the 5-day performance at -13.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is -22.99% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LTRPA’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -549.35% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -549.35% for it to hit the projected low.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -61.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 50.80%.

LTRPA Dividends

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 17 and February 21.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.38% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares while 65.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.09%. There are 65.83% institutions holding the Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.27% of the shares, roughly 6.72 million LTRPA shares worth $13.78 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.93% or 5.02 million shares worth $10.3 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.05 million shares estimated at $4.45 million under it, the former controlled 2.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.38% of the shares, roughly 1.72 million shares worth around $3.88 million.