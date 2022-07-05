Performance Report And Forecasts For Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ: FSRD)

In the last trading session, 8.32 million Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.89 changed hands at $0.26 or 41.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $46.09M. FSRD’s last price was a discount, traded about -1024.72% off its 52-week high of $10.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.36, which suggests the last value was 59.55% up since then. When we look at Fast Radius Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 478.10K.

Analysts gave the Fast Radius Inc. (FSRD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FSRD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fast Radius Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.34.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) trade information

Instantly FSRD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 108.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9300 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 41.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.99%, with the 5-day performance at 108.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) is 64.67% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 70.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FSRD’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -237.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -237.08% for it to hit the projected low.

FSRD Dividends

Fast Radius Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Fast Radius Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.82% of Fast Radius Inc. shares while 47.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 118.46%. There are 47.60% institutions holding the Fast Radius Inc. stock share, with Weiss Asset Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.07% of the shares, roughly 2.25 million FSRD shares worth $22.15 million.

Aristeia Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.83% or 2.07 million shares worth $20.37 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. With 0.89 million shares estimated at $1.85 million under it, the former controlled 1.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd held about 1.20% of the shares, roughly 0.88 million shares worth around $8.67 million.