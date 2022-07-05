Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.01 million Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.77 changed hands at -$1.27 or -6.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.07B. BTU’s current price is a discount, trading about -68.39% off its 52-week high of $33.29. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.76, which suggests the last value was 60.75% up since then. When we look at Peabody Energy Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.45 million.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Instantly BTU was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 24.80 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -6.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 108.94%, with the 5-day performance at -2.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is -16.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.24 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Peabody Energy Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 105.67% over the past 6 months, a 53.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 44.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Peabody Energy Corporation will rise 1,328.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 939.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.4 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Peabody Energy Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.44 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 58.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Peabody Energy Corporation earnings to increase by 115.80%.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.05% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares while 77.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.82%. There are 77.99% institutions holding the Peabody Energy Corporation stock share, with Elliott Investment Management L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 17.98% of the shares, roughly 25.86 million BTU shares worth $260.41 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.30% or 10.5 million shares worth $105.69 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.17 million shares estimated at $99.01 million under it, the former controlled 6.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.01% of the shares, roughly 2.9 million shares worth around $29.16 million.