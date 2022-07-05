Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 6.38 million Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $57.15 changed hands at $5.72 or 11.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.02B. NVAX’s last price was a discount, traded about -386.09% off its 52-week high of $277.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.88, which suggests the last value was 38.97% up since then. When we look at Novavax Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.10 million.

Analysts gave the Novavax Inc. (NVAX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NVAX as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Novavax Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $5.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Instantly NVAX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.61%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 57.56 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 11.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.05%, with the 5-day performance at 10.61% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) is 3.29% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $149.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 61.69% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NVAX’s forecast low is $35.00 with $207.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -262.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 38.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Novavax Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.71% over the past 6 months, a 216.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Novavax Inc. will rise 210.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 254.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 273.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $998.78 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Novavax Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.15 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 543.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -2.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Novavax Inc. earnings to decrease by -222.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.00% per year.

NVAX Dividends

Novavax Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Novavax Inc. shares while 43.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 44.08%. There are 43.96% institutions holding the Novavax Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.83% of the shares, roughly 6.9 million NVAX shares worth $986.75 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.78% or 4.52 million shares worth $332.59 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.15 million shares estimated at $307.43 million under it, the former controlled 2.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.44% of the shares, roughly 1.9 million shares worth around $272.49 million.