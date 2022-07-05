MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ: MTC) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 1.52 million MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.45. With the company’s per share price at $0.21 changed hands at -$0.08 or -29.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.21M. MTC’s last price was a discount, traded about -900.0% off its 52-week high of $2.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.24, which suggests the last value was -14.29% down since then. When we look at MMTec Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 196.88K.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) trade information

Instantly MTC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -52.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4201 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -29.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.60%, with the 5-day performance at -52.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) is -43.67% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44900.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.37 days.

MMTec Inc. (MTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -53.80%. The 2022 estimates are for MMTec Inc. earnings to decrease by -84.40%.

MTC Dividends

MMTec Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on September 30.

MMTec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 40.90% of MMTec Inc. shares while 8.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 14.07%. There are 8.32% institutions holding the MMTec Inc. stock share, with Ayrton Capital LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.71% of the shares, roughly 1.48 million MTC shares worth $0.91 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.41% or 0.76 million shares worth $0.5 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 12794.0 shares estimated at $6109.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.