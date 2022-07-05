Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 2.6 million Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.28 changed hands at $0.03 or 8.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $60.09M. MF’s last price was a discount, traded about -3100.0% off its 52-week high of $8.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.15, which suggests the last value was 46.43% up since then. When we look at Missfresh Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.57 million.

Analysts gave the Missfresh Limited (MF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MF as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Missfresh Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) trade information

Instantly MF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3390 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 8.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -94.48%, with the 5-day performance at 1.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) is 12.82% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.66, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.95% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MF’s forecast low is $26.66 with $26.66 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -9421.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9421.43% for it to hit the projected low.

Missfresh Limited (MF) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $296.67 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Missfresh Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $318.36 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Missfresh Limited earnings to increase by 37.70%.

MF Dividends

Missfresh Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.94% of Missfresh Limited shares while 4.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.47%. There are 4.43% institutions holding the Missfresh Limited stock share, with Davis Selected Advisers, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.99% of the shares, roughly 6.17 million MF shares worth $5.58 million.

Glade Brook Capital Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.32% or 2.72 million shares worth $13.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Davis Global Fund and Davis New York Venture Fund, Inc.-Davis International Fund. With 3.52 million shares estimated at $10.28 million under it, the former controlled 1.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Davis New York Venture Fund, Inc.-Davis International Fund held about 0.53% of the shares, roughly 1.1 million shares worth around $3.2 million.