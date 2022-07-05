Mega Matrix Corp. Stock Forecast 2022: Mega Matrix Corp. Is Weak With -14.04% Downside

In the last trading session, 5.88 million Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX:MTMT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.60. With the company’s per share price at $1.71 changed hands at $0.35 or 25.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $29.99M. MTMT’s last price was a discount, traded about -672.51% off its 52-week high of $13.21. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.91, which suggests the last value was 46.78% up since then. When we look at Mega Matrix Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 47.03K.

Analysts gave the Mega Matrix Corp. (MTMT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MTMT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Mega Matrix Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX:MTMT) trade information

Instantly MTMT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 30.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.3600 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 25.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.68%, with the 5-day performance at 30.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX:MTMT) is 48.70% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.31% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MTMT’s forecast low is $1.95 with $1.95 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -14.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Mega Matrix Corp. (MTMT) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts are of the opinion that Mega Matrix Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2020 will be $7.49 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.4 million and $7.15 million respectively. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Mega Matrix Corp. earnings to increase by 112.30%.

MTMT Dividends

Mega Matrix Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX:MTMT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.60% of Mega Matrix Corp. shares while 5.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.11%. There are 5.14% institutions holding the Mega Matrix Corp. stock share, with Jane Street Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.78% of the shares, roughly 1.28 million MTMT shares worth $15.25 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.61% or 0.8 million shares worth $9.52 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. With 0.97 million shares estimated at $11.58 million under it, the former controlled 4.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held about 1.52% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $4.0 million.