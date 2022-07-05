Is ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.49 million ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.55 changed hands at $0.05 or 2.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $247.60M. TDUP’s last price was a discount, traded about -1070.2% off its 52-week high of $29.84. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.41, which suggests the last value was 5.49% up since then. When we look at ThredUp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Analysts gave the ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended TDUP as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ThredUp Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

Instantly TDUP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -18.27%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.17 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.02%, with the 5-day performance at -18.27% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) is -36.09% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 17.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 74.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TDUP’s forecast low is $4.00 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -605.88% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -56.86% for it to hit the projected low.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ThredUp Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -80.77% over the past 6 months, a -1.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ThredUp Inc. will fall -40.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $76.78 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that ThredUp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $81.29 million.

The 2022 estimates are for ThredUp Inc. earnings to decrease by -56.20%.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.31% of ThredUp Inc. shares while 97.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.82%. There are 97.52% institutions holding the ThredUp Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 13.38% of the shares, roughly 7.84 million TDUP shares worth $99.99 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.36% or 7.84 million shares worth $99.99 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Artisan Small Cap Fund. With 3.56 million shares estimated at $45.46 million under it, the former controlled 6.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan Small Cap Fund held about 3.74% of the shares, roughly 2.19 million shares worth around $27.97 million.