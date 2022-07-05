Is Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TALS) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 3.22 million Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.30 changed hands at -$2.21 or -49.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $186.99M. TALS’s last price was a discount, traded about -660.0% off its 52-week high of $17.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.35, which suggests the last value was -89.13% down since then. When we look at Talaris Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 61.12K.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) trade information

Instantly TALS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -70.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.09 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -49.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.96%, with the 5-day performance at -70.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) is -73.62% down.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (TALS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Talaris Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -85.01% over the past 6 months, a 1.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Talaris Therapeutics Inc. will rise 9.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -15.60% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Talaris Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -112.30%.

TALS Dividends

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Talaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.52% of Talaris Therapeutics Inc. shares while 80.11% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.71%. There are 80.11% institutions holding the Talaris Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 20.07% of the shares, roughly 8.09 million TALS shares worth $123.69 million.

Viking Global Investors, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.16% or 3.29 million shares worth $50.3 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.56 million shares estimated at $23.87 million under it, the former controlled 3.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.90% of the shares, roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $11.69 million.