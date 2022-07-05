iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 2.0 million iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s most recent per share price at $4.38 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.36B. IQ’s current price is a discount, trading about -246.12% off its 52-week high of $15.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.86, which suggests the last value was 57.53% up since then. When we look at iQIYI Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 19.78 million.

Analysts gave the iQIYI Inc. (IQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended IQ as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. iQIYI Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Instantly IQ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.61%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.77 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 0.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.17%, with the 5-day performance at -7.61% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) is 8.71% up.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the iQIYI Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.02% over the past 6 months, a 77.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for iQIYI Inc. will rise 56.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 59.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.07 billion. 8 analysts are of the opinion that iQIYI Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $1.1 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.23 billion and $1.18 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -12.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.10%. The 2022 estimates are for iQIYI Inc. earnings to increase by 18.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.69% per year.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of iQIYI Inc. shares while 65.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.56%. There are 65.36% institutions holding the iQIYI Inc. stock share, with HHLR Advisors, LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.05% of the shares, roughly 38.65 million IQ shares worth $176.24 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.43% or 23.16 million shares worth $105.62 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 8.33 million shares estimated at $38.0 million under it, the former controlled 1.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.96% of the shares, roughly 4.1 million shares worth around $16.73 million.