Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX: GPL) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 3.07 million Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.78. With the company’s per share price at $0.14 changed hands at $0.02 or 10.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $56.67M. GPL’s last price was a discount, traded about -357.14% off its 52-week high of $0.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 28.57% up since then. When we look at Great Panther Mining Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.07 million.

Analysts gave the Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended GPL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Great Panther Mining Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) trade information

Instantly GPL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.1398 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 10.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.77%, with the 5-day performance at 0.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL) is -22.94% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.60, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GPL’s forecast low is $0.50 with $0.70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -400.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -257.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Great Panther Mining Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -36.47% over the past 6 months, a 145.45% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Great Panther Mining Limited will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 140.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $34.25 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Great Panther Mining Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $71.8 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $52.1 million and $38.35 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -34.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 87.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -34.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Great Panther Mining Limited earnings to increase by 100.00%.

GPL Dividends

Great Panther Mining Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Great Panther Mining Limited (AMEX:GPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.12% of Great Panther Mining Limited shares while 21.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 21.34%. There are 21.32% institutions holding the Great Panther Mining Limited stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.77% of the shares, roughly 25.89 million GPL shares worth $6.5 million.

Ruffer LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.13% or 14.05 million shares worth $3.53 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF. With 21.96 million shares estimated at $4.72 million under it, the former controlled 4.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF held about 1.67% of the shares, roughly 7.49 million shares worth around $1.5 million.