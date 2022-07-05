Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 2.78 million Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.70. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.07 changed hands at -$0.08 or -6.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $545.40M. GTE’s current price is a discount, trading about -100.93% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.44, which suggests the last value was 58.88% up since then. When we look at Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.25 million.

Analysts gave the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GTE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.17.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Instantly GTE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.77%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3200 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -6.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 51.10%, with the 5-day performance at 1.77% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is -36.46% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.57, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.37% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GTE’s forecast low is $1.72 with $4.78 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -346.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -60.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will rise 383.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 7.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $110k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $110k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 105.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.30% per year.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 05.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.30% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares while 22.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.58%. There are 22.06% institutions holding the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock share, with GMT Capital Corp the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.62% of the shares, roughly 24.38 million GTE shares worth $38.28 million.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.80% or 10.3 million shares worth $7.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. With 6.57 million shares estimated at $5.97 million under it, the former controlled 1.78% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 1.92 million shares worth around $1.74 million.