Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 1.42 million Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.16. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.87 changing hands around $0.07 or 8.20% at last look, the market valuation stands at $90.20M. FBIO’s current price is a discount, trading about -337.93% off its 52-week high of $3.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.77, which suggests the last value was 11.49% up since then. When we look at Fortress Biotech Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 713.90K.

Analysts gave the Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FBIO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) trade information

Instantly FBIO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.8840 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 8.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.00%, with the 5-day performance at -9.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) is 0.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.5 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.76% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FBIO’s forecast low is $3.50 with $24.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2658.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -302.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fortress Biotech Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -68.25% over the past 6 months, a 2.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fortress Biotech Inc. will fall -600.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $22.14 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Fortress Biotech Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $23.27 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.84 million and $21.09 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Fortress Biotech Inc. earnings to decrease by -22.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.50% per year.

FBIO Dividends

Fortress Biotech Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 29.96% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares while 31.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.40%. There are 31.80% institutions holding the Fortress Biotech Inc. stock share, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.48% of the shares, roughly 9.09 million FBIO shares worth $22.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.31% or 5.69 million shares worth $14.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. With 2.1 million shares estimated at $5.25 million under it, the former controlled 1.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held about 1.62% of the shares, roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $3.62 million.