Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) Stock Forecast For 2022: $1.25 Per Share On The Upside

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s per share price at $0.21 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.28M. ENVB’s last price was a discount, traded about -1680.95% off its 52-week high of $3.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.17, which suggests the last value was 19.05% up since then. When we look at Enveric Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.94 million.

Analysts gave the Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ENVB as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Enveric Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) trade information

Instantly ENVB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2700 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -0.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -77.14%, with the 5-day performance at 16.81% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) is 1.24% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.14% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ENVB’s forecast low is $0.50 with $1.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -495.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -138.1% for it to hit the projected low.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enveric Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -77.19% over the past 6 months, a 30.23% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Enveric Biosciences Inc. earnings to decrease by -73.80%.

ENVB Dividends

Enveric Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 23 and November 24.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.05% of Enveric Biosciences Inc. shares while 13.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.10%. There are 13.68% institutions holding the Enveric Biosciences Inc. stock share, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.75% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million ENVB shares worth $0.3 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.45% or 0.76 million shares worth $0.71 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.02 million shares estimated at $0.28 million under it, the former controlled 1.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.07% of the shares, roughly 0.56 million shares worth around $0.52 million.