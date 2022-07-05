Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity. – Marketing Sentinel
In the latest trading session, 0.8 million Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.00 changing hands around $1.0 or 2.44% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.37B. CYTK’s current price is a discount, trading about -17.64% off its 52-week high of $49.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.72, which suggests the last value was 57.81% up since then. When we look at Cytokinetics Incorporated’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) trade information

Instantly CYTK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 49.41 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.05%, with the 5-day performance at -13.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) is 1.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.05 days.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cytokinetics Incorporated share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.09% over the past 6 months, a -55.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cytokinetics Incorporated will fall -19.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -74.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.53 million. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Cytokinetics Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.6 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.84 million and $5.44 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 24.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -33.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -56.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Cytokinetics Incorporated earnings to decrease by -42.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.00% per year.

CYTK Dividends

Cytokinetics Incorporated is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.87% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares while 114.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 119.98%. There are 114.14% institutions holding the Cytokinetics Incorporated stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.25% of the shares, roughly 13.06 million CYTK shares worth $480.91 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.64% or 12.54 million shares worth $571.6 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 5.9 million shares estimated at $195.83 million under it, the former controlled 6.89% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 2.34 million shares worth around $82.59 million.

