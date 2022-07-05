Could Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) Post Life-Changing Returns?

In the latest trading session, 18.73 million Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.36 changing hands around $0.09 or 32.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $48.24M. TYME’s current price is a discount, trading about -461.11% off its 52-week high of $2.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 38.89% up since then. When we look at Tyme Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 686.31K.

Analysts gave the Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TYME as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) trade information

Instantly TYME is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 11.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4050 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 32.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.20%, with the 5-day performance at 11.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) is 4.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.91 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TYME’s forecast low is $8.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2122.22% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2122.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.3 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Tyme Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 36.40%.

TYME Dividends

Tyme Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 08 and August 12.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 30.71% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares while 8.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.37%. There are 8.57% institutions holding the Tyme Technologies Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.74% of the shares, roughly 3.87 million TYME shares worth $1.28 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.01% or 2.08 million shares worth $0.68 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.3 million shares estimated at $0.76 million under it, the former controlled 2.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.37% of the shares, roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $0.47 million.