Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS): Don’t Ditch CLVS Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 75.26 million Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.49. With the company’s per share price at $2.85 changed hands at $1.05 or 58.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $259.01M. CLVS’s last price was a discount, traded about -107.72% off its 52-week high of $5.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.58, which suggests the last value was 79.65% up since then. When we look at Clovis Oncology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 16.20 million.

Analysts gave the Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CLVS as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.41.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) trade information

Instantly CLVS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 67.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.90 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 58.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.17%, with the 5-day performance at 67.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) is 323.85% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CLVS’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Clovis Oncology Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.00% over the past 6 months, a 26.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Clovis Oncology Inc. will rise 32.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $37.03 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Clovis Oncology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $39.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $36.82 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Clovis Oncology Inc. earnings to increase by 47.70%.

CLVS Dividends

Clovis Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25.

Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.43% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares while 38.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.19%. There are 38.62% institutions holding the Clovis Oncology Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.20% of the shares, roughly 16.11 million CLVS shares worth $43.67 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.03% or 10.12 million shares worth $27.41 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 15.6 million shares estimated at $31.83 million under it, the former controlled 10.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.51% of the shares, roughly 3.61 million shares worth around $9.8 million.