Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 0.82 million Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $6.81 changed hands at -$0.47 or -6.46% at last look, the market valuation stands at $672.38M. CENX’s current price is a discount, trading about -345.81% off its 52-week high of $30.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.93, which suggests the last value was -1.76% down since then. When we look at Century Aluminum Company’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.56 million.

Analysts gave the Century Aluminum Company (CENX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CENX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Century Aluminum Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.59.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) trade information

Instantly CENX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -9.23%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.55 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -6.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -56.04%, with the 5-day performance at -9.23% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) is -38.31% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.9% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CENX’s forecast low is $7.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -120.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Century Aluminum Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -55.74% over the past 6 months, a 658.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Century Aluminum Company will rise 318.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,733.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 57.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $889.47 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Century Aluminum Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $933 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $541.65 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 64.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Century Aluminum Company earnings to decrease by -34.50%.

CENX Dividends

Century Aluminum Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 16 and February 21.

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 43.78% of Century Aluminum Company shares while 59.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.70%. There are 59.98% institutions holding the Century Aluminum Company stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.03% of the shares, roughly 8.24 million CENX shares worth $216.8 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.59% or 6.01 million shares worth $99.49 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 4.72 million shares estimated at $72.36 million under it, the former controlled 5.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 3.89% of the shares, roughly 3.54 million shares worth around $54.38 million.