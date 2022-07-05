Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.92 million Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.70 changed hands at -$0.04 or -5.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $547.72M. CZOO’s current price is a discount, trading about -1347.14% off its 52-week high of $10.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.68, which suggests the last value was 2.86% up since then. When we look at Cazoo Group Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.11 million.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Instantly CZOO was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -23.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9395 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -5.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.78%, with the 5-day performance at -23.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) is -42.43% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cazoo Group Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -87.90% over the past 6 months, a 4.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.20%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 189.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $360.85 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Cazoo Group Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $485.62 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Cazoo Group Ltd earnings to decrease by -474.30%.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 26.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.39% of Cazoo Group Ltd shares while 30.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.87%. There are 30.53% institutions holding the Cazoo Group Ltd stock share, with General Catalyst Group Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 29.04% of the shares, roughly 34.43 million CZOO shares worth $95.02 million.

Willoughby Capital Holdings, Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 18.64% or 22.09 million shares worth $133.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. With 7.24 million shares estimated at $25.57 million under it, the former controlled 6.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund held about 5.30% of the shares, roughly 6.28 million shares worth around $22.16 million.