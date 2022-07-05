Borr Drilling Limited Is Forecast To Drop -63.53% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the last trading session, 3.53 million Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.36 changed hands at -$0.25 or -5.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $596.50M. BORR’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.63% off its 52-week high of $6.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.12, which suggests the last value was 74.31% up since then. When we look at Borr Drilling Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Analysts gave the Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended BORR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Borr Drilling Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) trade information

Instantly BORR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.27 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -5.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 111.65%, with the 5-day performance at -21.44% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) is -32.72% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.21% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BORR’s forecast low is $2.78 with $7.13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.53% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 36.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 66.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $89.7 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Borr Drilling Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $103.8 million.

BORR Dividends

Borr Drilling Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.54% of Borr Drilling Limited shares while 34.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.12%. There are 34.32% institutions holding the Borr Drilling Limited stock share, with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.86% of the shares, roughly 1.31 million BORR shares worth $4.4 million.

Contrarius Investment Management Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.85% or 1.31 million shares worth $4.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco FTSE RAFI Dev Markets ex US Small Mid. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.24 million under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco FTSE RAFI Dev Markets ex US Small Mid held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 52234.0 shares worth around $0.11 million.