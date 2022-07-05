BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 1.46 million BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.55. With the company’s per share price at $0.66 changed hands at $0.04 or 5.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $45.58M. BTCM’s last price was a discount, traded about -2119.7% off its 52-week high of $14.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.60, which suggests the last value was 9.09% up since then. When we look at BIT Mining Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 855.30K.

Analysts gave the BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BTCM as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BIT Mining Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

Instantly BTCM was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.28%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7100 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 5.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.32%, with the 5-day performance at 9.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) is -67.38% down.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $63.95 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that BIT Mining Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2018 will be $63.95 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.90%. The 2022 estimates are for BIT Mining Limited earnings to decrease by -53.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.75% per year.

BTCM Dividends

BIT Mining Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 06 and February 10.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.81% of BIT Mining Limited shares while 13.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.14%. There are 13.04% institutions holding the BIT Mining Limited stock share, with SC China Holding Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.94% of the shares, roughly 3.5 million BTCM shares worth $21.52 million.

Sabby Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.82% or 2.0 million shares worth $12.28 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF. With 0.94 million shares estimated at $2.98 million under it, the former controlled 1.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF held about 0.52% of the shares, roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $2.26 million.