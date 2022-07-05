Are RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 2.22 million RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.07 changed hands at -$0.11 or -5.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.30B. RLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -320.29% off its 52-week high of $8.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.16, which suggests the last value was 43.96% up since then. When we look at RLX Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.78 million.

Analysts gave the RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended RLX as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. RLX Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

Instantly RLX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.48 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -5.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.10%, with the 5-day performance at -6.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) is 16.58% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34.18 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.98, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, RLX’s forecast low is $16.46 with $100.12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -4736.71% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -695.17% for it to hit the projected low.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 128.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $367.8 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that RLX Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021 will be $397.97 million.

The 2022 estimates are for RLX Technology Inc. earnings to increase by 144.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.37% per year.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 24 and March 28.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.34% of RLX Technology Inc. shares while 31.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.22%. There are 31.68% institutions holding the RLX Technology Inc. stock share, with IDG China Venture Capital Fund V Associates L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.46% of the shares, roughly 60.07 million RLX shares worth $107.52 million.

Apoletto Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.66% or 34.0 million shares worth $132.58 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 10.2 million shares estimated at $34.18 million under it, the former controlled 1.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.02% of the shares, roughly 9.53 million shares worth around $31.92 million.