Are Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 2.73 million Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.01 changed hands at $0.16 or 5.61% during last session, the market valuation stood at $17.61M. BHAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -245.51% off its 52-week high of $10.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.60, which suggests the last value was 80.07% up since then. When we look at Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.17 million.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Instantly BHAT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 27.54%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.45 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 5.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.42%, with the 5-day performance at 27.54% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) is 131.54% up.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -23.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. earnings to decrease by -682.70%.

BHAT Dividends

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 27 and January 31.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.11% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. shares while 6.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 9.00%. There are 6.02% institutions holding the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.84% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million BHAT shares worth $0.2 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.17% or 93142.0 shares worth $40293.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 13117.0 shares estimated at $4066.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares.