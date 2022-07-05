An Overview Of Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY)

In the last trading session, 5.55 million Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.17 changed hands at -$0.05 or -21.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.47M. ENJY’s last price was a discount, traded about -7052.94% off its 52-week high of $12.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 17.65% up since then. When we look at Enjoy Technology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Analysts gave the Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ENJY as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Enjoy Technology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) trade information

Instantly ENJY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -34.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3190 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -21.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -96.30%, with the 5-day performance at -34.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) is -40.13% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.16, meaning bulls need a downside of -6.25% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ENJY’s forecast low is $0.10 with $0.22 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 41.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enjoy Technology Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -96.52% over the past 6 months, a 64.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 106.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $24.15 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Enjoy Technology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $33.91 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 62.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Enjoy Technology Inc. earnings to decrease by -39.80%.

ENJY Dividends

Enjoy Technology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.93% of Enjoy Technology Inc. shares while 37.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.74%. There are 37.09% institutions holding the Enjoy Technology Inc. stock share, with King Street Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.73% of the shares, roughly 6.89 million ENJY shares worth $31.83 million.

Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.26% or 6.31 million shares worth $23.99 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.02 million shares estimated at $4.73 million under it, the former controlled 0.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $2.24 million.