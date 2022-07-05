Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.37 million Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s per share price at $0.22 changed hands at $0.02 or 9.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.51M. AEZS’s last price was a discount, traded about -345.45% off its 52-week high of $0.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 27.27% up since then. When we look at Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Analysts gave the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended AEZS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) trade information

Instantly AEZS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.52%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3450 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 9.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -39.18%, with the 5-day performance at 14.52% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) is 4.90% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AEZS’s forecast low is $1.50 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -581.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -581.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -41.21% over the past 6 months, a -57.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 96.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $850k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $980k. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 62.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. earnings to increase by 41.60%.

AEZS Dividends

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.34% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares while 3.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.70%. There are 3.69% institutions holding the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.64% of the shares, roughly 0.77 million AEZS shares worth $0.28 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.26% or 0.31 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 91492.0 shares estimated at $33028.0 under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares.