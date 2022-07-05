AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.47 million AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.60. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.25 changed hands at -$0.01 or -3.84% at last look, the market valuation stands at $35.90M. ACRX’s current price is a discount, trading about -520.0% off its 52-week high of $1.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 36.0% up since then. When we look at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.40 million.

Analysts gave the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ACRX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) trade information

Instantly ACRX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 43.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2799 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -3.84% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.95%, with the 5-day performance at 43.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) is 12.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.12 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.75% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ACRX’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1500.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1500.0% for it to hit the projected low.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.38% over the past 6 months, a 24.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 153.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $550k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $770k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.81 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -69.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.00%. The 2022 estimates are for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 38.20%.

ACRX Dividends

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 15 and August 19.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.37% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 13.70% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.89%. There are 13.70% institutions holding the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Rock Springs Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.30% of the shares, roughly 6.33 million ACRX shares worth $1.58 million.

Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.59% or 3.81 million shares worth $0.95 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.66 million shares estimated at $0.41 million under it, the former controlled 1.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.07% of the shares, roughly 1.57 million shares worth around $0.39 million.