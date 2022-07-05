36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the latest trading session, 1.43 million 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.02 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $37.20M. KRKR’s current price is a discount, trading about -142.16% off its 52-week high of $2.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 50.98% up since then. When we look at 36Kr Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 62.29K.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) trade information

Instantly KRKR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0800 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -1.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.42%, with the 5-day performance at 4.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) is 13.62% up.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 36Kr Holdings Inc. will rise 93.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -22.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.3 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.98 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -8.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for 36Kr Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 69.90%.

KRKR Dividends

36Kr Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 13 and April 18.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.98% of 36Kr Holdings Inc. shares while 0.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.18%. There are 0.15% institutions holding the 36Kr Holdings Inc. stock share, with Citadel Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.07% of the shares, roughly 27290.0 KRKR shares worth $28790.0.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.04% or 14960.0 shares worth $15782.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were DFA Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. With 5136.0 shares estimated at $4863.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 4800.0 shares worth around $4545.0.