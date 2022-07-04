Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XLO): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 0.21 million Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.88 changed hands at -$0.04 or -1.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $80.21M. XLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -870.49% off its 52-week high of $27.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.04, which suggests the last value was 29.17% up since then. When we look at Xilio Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 86.27K.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) trade information

Instantly XLO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 2.93 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -1.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.00%, with the 5-day performance at 20.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO) is 1.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.44 days.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (XLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Xilio Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.89% over the past 6 months, a 76.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.90%.

The 2022 estimates are for Xilio Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -37.30%.

XLO Dividends

Xilio Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.54% of Xilio Therapeutics Inc. shares while 78.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.36%. There are 78.93% institutions holding the Xilio Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.21% of the shares, roughly 2.81 million XLO shares worth $44.89 million.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.21% or 2.81 million shares worth $44.89 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 0.62 million shares estimated at $7.35 million under it, the former controlled 2.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 2.27% of the shares, roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $7.35 million.