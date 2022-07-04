WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 0.21 million WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s per share price at $50.34 changed hands at -$0.25 or -0.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $10.92B. WPP’s last price was a discount, traded about -66.25% off its 52-week high of $83.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $47.51, which suggests the last value was 5.62% up since then. When we look at WPP plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 173.82K.

Analysts gave the WPP plc (WPP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended WPP as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. WPP plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) trade information

Instantly WPP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 50.97 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -0.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.37%, with the 5-day performance at 1.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) is -12.48% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $74.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WPP’s forecast low is $53.44 with $92.13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -83.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.16% for it to hit the projected low.

WPP plc (WPP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the WPP plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.50% over the past 6 months, a 10.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -13.40%. The 2022 estimates are for WPP plc earnings to increase by 121.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.70% per year.

WPP Dividends

WPP plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 3.99% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.01. It is important to note, however, that the 3.99% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.70 per year.

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of WPP plc shares while 4.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.12%. There are 4.12% institutions holding the WPP plc stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.71% of the shares, roughly 1.57 million WPP shares worth $118.96 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.71% or 1.57 million shares worth $118.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Value Series. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $10.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.06% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Value Series held about 0.03% of the shares, roughly 67769.0 shares worth around $5.28 million.