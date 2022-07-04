WMC Stock Forecast 2022: Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) Is Weak With A -68.07% Downside

In the last trading session, 0.77 million Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.86. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $1.19 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.65% during last session, the market valuation stood at $73.10M. WMCâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -174.79% off its 52-week high of $3.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.10, which suggests the last value was 7.56% up since then. When we look at Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporationâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 330.32K.

Analysts gave the Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WMC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporationâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.06.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) trade information

Instantly WMC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -1.65% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.60%, with the 5-day performance at -7.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) is -5.56% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 26.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WMCâ€™s forecast low is $1.25 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -68.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -44.65% over the past 6 months, a -28.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -4.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.65 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporationâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $9.25 million. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.22 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -22.90%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation earnings to increase by 85.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

WMC Dividends

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 07. The 13.45% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 13.45% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 15.12 per year.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.83% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation shares while 20.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.38%. There are 20.21% institutions holding the Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.39% of the shares, roughly 2.65 million WMC shares worth $5.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.37% or 2.65 million shares worth $5.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. With 1.58 million shares estimated at $3.32 million under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF held about 2.04% of the shares, roughly 1.23 million shares worth around $2.69 million.