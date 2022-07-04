Will Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 0.52 million Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s per share price at $71.11 changed hands at $0.12 or 0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.95B. GWRE’s last price was a discount, traded about -84.15% off its 52-week high of $130.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $69.61, which suggests the last value was 2.11% up since then. When we look at Guidewire Software Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 571.34K.

Analysts gave the Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended GWRE as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Guidewire Software Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) trade information

Instantly GWRE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 77.86 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.36%, with the 5-day performance at -8.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) is -9.39% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $100.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.36% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GWRE’s forecast low is $75.00 with $125.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -75.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -5.47% for it to hit the projected low.

Guidewire Software Inc. (GWRE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Guidewire Software Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.12% over the past 6 months, a -216.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Guidewire Software Inc. will fall -75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -81.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $187.72 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Guidewire Software Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $230.33 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -42.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Guidewire Software Inc. earnings to decrease by -238.10%.

GWRE Dividends

Guidewire Software Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.28% of Guidewire Software Inc. shares while 101.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.07%. There are 101.78% institutions holding the Guidewire Software Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.17% of the shares, roughly 7.66 million GWRE shares worth $869.68 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.30% or 6.1 million shares worth $692.57 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.76 million shares estimated at $378.91 million under it, the former controlled 4.50% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 2.37 million shares worth around $268.78 million.