Will GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 0.64 million GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.80. With the company’s per share price at $31.25 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.31B. GCP’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.3% off its 52-week high of $32.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.76, which suggests the last value was 33.57% up since then. When we look at GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 757.46K.

Analysts gave the GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GCP as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.24.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) trade information

Instantly GCP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 31.48 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -0.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.30%, with the 5-day performance at -0.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) is 0.94% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 2.34% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GCP’s forecast low is $32.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.4% for it to hit the projected low.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GCP Applied Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.04% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will rise 9.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $273.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $277.3 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.60%. The 2022 estimates are for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -78.70%.

GCP Dividends

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.67% of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. shares while 87.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.94%. There are 87.22% institutions holding the GCP Applied Technologies Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 12.23% of the shares, roughly 9.05 million GCP shares worth $284.37 million.

Starboard Value LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.84% or 6.54 million shares worth $207.06 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Managed Portfolio Series-Nuance Mid Cap Value Fd. With 3.77 million shares estimated at $120.39 million under it, the former controlled 5.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Managed Portfolio Series-Nuance Mid Cap Value Fd held about 3.32% of the shares, roughly 2.46 million shares worth around $78.46 million.