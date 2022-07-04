Why To Invest In Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE: HLI) Stock?

In the last trading session, 0.22 million Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE:HLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s per share price at $78.33 changed hands at -$0.6 or -0.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.25B. HLI’s last price was a discount, traded about -56.54% off its 52-week high of $122.62. The share price had its 52-week low at $76.27, which suggests the last value was 2.63% up since then. When we look at Houlihan Lokey Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 373.44K.

Analysts gave the Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended HLI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Houlihan Lokey Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE:HLI) trade information

Instantly HLI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 82.92 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -0.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.33%, with the 5-day performance at -3.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE:HLI) is -6.48% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $94.71, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.29% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HLI’s forecast low is $80.00 with $110.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -40.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Houlihan Lokey Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.15% over the past 6 months, a -20.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Houlihan Lokey Inc. will fall -19.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $464.02 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Houlihan Lokey Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $465.23 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $500.7 million and $384.01 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Houlihan Lokey Inc. earnings to increase by 40.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.70% per year.

HLI Dividends

Houlihan Lokey Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between January 26 and January 31. The 2.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.12. It is important to note, however, that the 2.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.03 per year.

Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE:HLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.10% of Houlihan Lokey Inc. shares while 101.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.09%. There are 101.98% institutions holding the Houlihan Lokey Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.14% of the shares, roughly 5.13 million HLI shares worth $531.36 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.32% or 3.71 million shares worth $325.48 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.45 million shares estimated at $150.05 million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.54% of the shares, roughly 1.29 million shares worth around $133.04 million.