Why Should You Invest In The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE: AAN)?

In the last trading session, 0.22 million The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.75 changed hands at $0.2 or 1.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $446.78M. AAN’s last price was a discount, traded about -123.73% off its 52-week high of $33.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.17, which suggests the last value was 3.93% up since then. When we look at The Aaron’s Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 284.71K.

Analysts gave the The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended AAN as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Aaron’s Company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.65.

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) trade information

Instantly AAN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.84%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 16.55 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.16%, with the 5-day performance at -8.84% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN) is -17.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.98% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AAN’s forecast low is $19.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -137.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28.81% for it to hit the projected low.

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Aaron’s Company Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -39.65% over the past 6 months, a -26.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -5.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Aaron’s Company Inc. will fall -38.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $619.59 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that The Aaron’s Company Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $625.14 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $444.94 million and $431.25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 39.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.00%. The 2022 estimates are for The Aaron’s Company Inc. earnings to increase by 141.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -10.10% per year.

AAN Dividends

The Aaron’s Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29. The 3.05% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.45. It is important to note, however, that the 3.05% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The Aaron’s Company Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.16% of The Aaron’s Company Inc. shares while 100.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.97%. There are 100.69% institutions holding the The Aaron’s Company Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 18.61% of the shares, roughly 5.71 million AAN shares worth $114.75 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.23% or 3.75 million shares worth $92.56 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.21 million shares estimated at $46.81 million under it, the former controlled 7.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.91% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $22.06 million.