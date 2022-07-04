Why Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the last trading session, 0.46 million Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.36. With the company’s per share price at $42.92 changed hands at $0.56 or 1.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.84B. G’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.89% off its 52-week high of $54.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $37.68, which suggests the last value was 12.21% up since then. When we look at Genpact Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Analysts gave the Genpact Limited (G) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended G as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Genpact Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.61.

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) trade information

Instantly G was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.58%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 43.64 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.14%, with the 5-day performance at -0.58% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) is -2.32% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $51.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, G’s forecast low is $45.00 with $58.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -35.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.85% for it to hit the projected low.

Genpact Limited (G) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Genpact Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.29% over the past 6 months, a 10.61% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Genpact Limited will rise 7.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 13.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.02 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Genpact Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.04 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Genpact Limited earnings to increase by 21.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.80% per year.

G Dividends

Genpact Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11. The 1.16% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.16% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.85 per year.

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.58% of Genpact Limited shares while 102.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.44%. There are 102.85% institutions holding the Genpact Limited stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.44% of the shares, roughly 21.19 million G shares worth $1.12 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.59% or 19.6 million shares worth $1.04 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund. With 5.74 million shares estimated at $285.76 million under it, the former controlled 3.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund held about 2.95% of the shares, roughly 5.46 million shares worth around $271.63 million.