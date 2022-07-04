What Is The Performance Outlook For Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 0.62 million Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.38. With the company’s per share price at $88.49 changed hands at $0.52 or 0.59% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.93B. LAMR’s last price was a discount, traded about -40.49% off its 52-week high of $124.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $83.96, which suggests the last value was 5.12% up since then. When we look at Lamar Advertising Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 590.67K.

Analysts gave the Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended LAMR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Lamar Advertising Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.26.

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) trade information

Instantly LAMR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 92.81 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 0.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.05%, with the 5-day performance at -3.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) is -8.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $118.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LAMR’s forecast low is $103.00 with $131.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -48.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lamar Advertising Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -27.67% over the past 6 months, a 10.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lamar Advertising Company will rise 6.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 31.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $490 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Lamar Advertising Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $515 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $445.05 million and $476.89 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Lamar Advertising Company earnings to increase by 58.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.00% per year.

LAMR Dividends

Lamar Advertising Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 24 and February 28. The 5.42% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.80. It is important to note, however, that the 5.42% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.75% of Lamar Advertising Company shares while 92.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.69%. There are 92.00% institutions holding the Lamar Advertising Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.98% of the shares, roughly 13.04 million LAMR shares worth $1.58 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.02% or 7.85 million shares worth $911.96 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. With 4.14 million shares estimated at $458.59 million under it, the former controlled 4.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund held about 3.08% of the shares, roughly 2.68 million shares worth around $324.98 million.