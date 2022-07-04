Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong Going Forward

In the last trading session, 0.39 million Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.24 changed hands at $0.05 or 4.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $112.70M. WEJO’s last price was a discount, traded about -1504.84% off its 52-week high of $19.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.17, which suggests the last value was 5.65% up since then. When we look at Wejo Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 813.20K.

Analysts gave the Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WEJO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Wejo Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) trade information

Instantly WEJO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.5500 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 4.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -81.87%, with the 5-day performance at -3.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) is -32.24% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 75.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WEJO’s forecast low is $5.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -303.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -303.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Wejo Group Limited (WEJO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wejo Group Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.63% over the past 6 months, a 72.20% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.60%.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.37 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Wejo Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $1.75 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Wejo Group Limited earnings to decrease by -283.20%.

WEJO Dividends

Wejo Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August.

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.95% of Wejo Group Limited shares while 40.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 54.98%. There are 40.16% institutions holding the Wejo Group Limited stock share, with General Motors Holdings LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 19.84% of the shares, roughly 18.78 million WEJO shares worth $128.47 million.

General Motors Holdings LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 19.84% or 18.78 million shares worth $128.47 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 49881.0 shares estimated at $0.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.