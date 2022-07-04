Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.63 million Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s per share price at $175.30 changed hands at $2.21 or 1.28% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.33B. VRSK’s last price was a discount, traded about -32.1% off its 52-week high of $231.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $156.05, which suggests the last value was 10.98% up since then. When we look at Verisk Analytics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Analysts gave the Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended VRSK as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Verisk Analytics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.41.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) trade information

Instantly VRSK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 176.28 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.28% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.36%, with the 5-day performance at 1.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) is 2.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.14 days.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Verisk Analytics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.14% over the past 6 months, a 7.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Verisk Analytics Inc. will rise 20.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $749.26 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Verisk Analytics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $761.16 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings to decrease by -5.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.20% per year.

VRSK Dividends

Verisk Analytics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 21 and February 25. The 0.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.86% of Verisk Analytics Inc. shares while 94.21% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.03%. There are 94.21% institutions holding the Verisk Analytics Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.78% of the shares, roughly 17.02 million VRSK shares worth $3.89 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.78% or 17.02 million shares worth $3.89 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 4.58 million shares estimated at $1.05 billion under it, the former controlled 2.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 3.64 million shares worth around $833.54 million.