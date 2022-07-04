Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 0.33 million Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $42.30 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.74B. VRNT’s last price was a discount, traded about -33.31% off its 52-week high of $56.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $39.83, which suggests the last value was 5.84% up since then. When we look at Verint Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 592.20K.

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) trade information

Instantly VRNT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 44.46 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -0.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.44%, with the 5-day performance at -3.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) is -18.21% down.

Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Verint Systems Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.21% over the past 6 months, a 10.53% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Verint Systems Inc. will rise 6.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $215.42 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Verint Systems Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022 will be $227.34 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 31.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Verint Systems Inc. earnings to increase by 92.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.50% per year.

VRNT Dividends

Verint Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.23% of Verint Systems Inc. shares while 102.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.38%. There are 102.94% institutions holding the Verint Systems Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.02% of the shares, roughly 5.83 million VRNT shares worth $306.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.01% or 5.83 million shares worth $306.2 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.79 million shares estimated at $91.86 million under it, the former controlled 2.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 1.67 million shares worth around $87.59 million.