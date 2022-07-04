United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 0.53 million United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.06. With the company’s per share price at $30.98 changed hands at $0.79 or 2.62% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.20B. UCBI’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.92% off its 52-week high of $39.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.62, which suggests the last value was 10.85% up since then. When we look at United Community Banks Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 575.13K.

Analysts gave the United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended UCBI as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. United Community Banks Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.68.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) trade information

Instantly UCBI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 31.09 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 2.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.80%, with the 5-day performance at 1.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) is -0.77% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.68 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.21, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UCBI’s forecast low is $32.00 with $44.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.29% for it to hit the projected low.

United Community Banks Inc. (UCBI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the United Community Banks Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -12.78% over the past 6 months, a -11.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for United Community Banks Inc. will fall -13.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -10.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $212.15 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that United Community Banks Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $222.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $175.24 million and $182.15 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 21.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.20%. The 2022 estimates are for United Community Banks Inc. earnings to increase by 55.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.00% per year.

UCBI Dividends

United Community Banks Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 18 and April 22. The 2.71% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.84. It is important to note, however, that the 2.71% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

United Community Banks Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.55% of United Community Banks Inc. shares while 87.79% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.27%. There are 87.79% institutions holding the United Community Banks Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.74% of the shares, roughly 15.62 million UCBI shares worth $543.69 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.37% or 13.12 million shares worth $471.44 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 7.37 million shares estimated at $260.73 million under it, the former controlled 6.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.40% of the shares, roughly 2.54 million shares worth around $91.3 million.