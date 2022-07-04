Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 0.39 million Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s per share price at $2.54 changed hands at $0.04 or 1.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.14B. TKC’s last price was a discount, traded about -96.85% off its 52-week high of $5.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.45, which suggests the last value was 3.54% up since then. When we look at Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 526.62K.

Analysts gave the Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended TKC as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) trade information

Instantly TKC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.93%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.72 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.25%, with the 5-day performance at -5.93% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) is -13.31% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.27% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TKC’s forecast low is $2.28 with $5.28 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -107.87% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.17% over the past 6 months, a -5.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.20%.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $789.46 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $875.81 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. earnings to increase by 18.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 31.00% per year.

TKC Dividends

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 11.85% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 11.85% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares while 3.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.74%. There are 3.74% institutions holding the Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.16% of the shares, roughly 10.18 million TKC shares worth $36.54 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.16% or 10.18 million shares worth $36.54 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. With 4.45 million shares estimated at $15.75 million under it, the former controlled 0.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held about 0.07% of the shares, roughly 0.61 million shares worth around $2.18 million.