The Stock Of News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $10.00 Per Share By 2022.

In the last trading session, 0.62 million News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.10 changed hands at $0.21 or 1.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.47B. NWS’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.57% off its 52-week high of $25.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.18, which suggests the last value was 5.71% up since then. When we look at News Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 737.09K.

Analysts gave the News Corporation (NWS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NWS as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) trade information

Instantly NWS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.12%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.43 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.44%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) is -7.36% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -61.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NWS’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 37.89% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 37.89% for it to hit the projected low.

NWS Dividends

News Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in August. The 1.24% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.24% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.30 per year.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 39.37% of News Corporation shares while 34.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.73%. There are 34.40% institutions holding the News Corporation stock share, with Independent Franchise Partners, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.10% of the shares, roughly 14.0 million NWS shares worth $315.07 million.

SOF Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.96% or 9.78 million shares worth $220.09 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Advisers Investment Tr-Independent Franchise Partners US Equity Fd and Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund. With 1.6 million shares estimated at $35.94 million under it, the former controlled 0.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 1.33 million shares worth around $29.95 million.