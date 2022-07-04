The Stock Of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $70.00 Per Share By 2022.

In the last trading session, 0.61 million Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.72. With the company’s per share price at $38.00 changed hands at $0.14 or 0.37% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.29B. HASI’s last price was a discount, traded about -73.0% off its 52-week high of $65.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.61, which suggests the last value was 11.55% up since then. When we look at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 788.54K.

Analysts gave the Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended HASI as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.49.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) trade information

Instantly HASI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 39.48 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 0.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.46%, with the 5-day performance at 0.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) is -0.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HASI’s forecast low is $35.00 with $70.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -84.21% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.16% over the past 6 months, a 5.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. will fall -14.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 17.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31.01 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $31.75 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. earnings to increase by 36.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.60% per year.

HASI Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06. The 3.95% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.50. It is important to note, however, that the 3.95% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.82% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares while 89.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.59%. There are 89.01% institutions holding the Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.91% of the shares, roughly 7.75 million HASI shares worth $411.53 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.22% or 6.28 million shares worth $297.62 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.41 million shares estimated at $127.87 million under it, the former controlled 2.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.45% of the shares, roughly 2.13 million shares worth around $113.22 million.