The Stock Of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) Was Forecast By Analysts To Close At $22.00 Per Share By 2022.

In the last trading session, 0.63 million Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.60. With the company’s per share price at $10.98 changed hands at $0.17 or 1.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.13B. GTES’s last price was a discount, traded about -70.22% off its 52-week high of $18.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.50, which suggests the last value was 4.37% up since then. When we look at Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 927.80K.

Analysts gave the Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended GTES as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.28.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) trade information

Instantly GTES was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.47 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.99%, with the 5-day performance at -0.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) is -12.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.03 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.45 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.13% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GTES’s forecast low is $13.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -100.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -18.4% for it to hit the projected low.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gates Industrial Corporation plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.81% over the past 6 months, a -11.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Gates Industrial Corporation plc will fall -33.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $919.96 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $926.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $915.1 million and $854.21 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Gates Industrial Corporation plc earnings to increase by 266.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.57% per year.

GTES Dividends

Gates Industrial Corporation plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 07 and February 11.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.30% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares while 104.32% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.63%. There are 104.32% institutions holding the Gates Industrial Corporation plc stock share, with Blackstone Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 66.41% of the shares, roughly 192.34 million GTES shares worth $3.06 billion.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.29% or 9.53 million shares worth $143.58 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. With 7.57 million shares estimated at $119.94 million under it, the former controlled 2.61% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Triton Fund held about 1.95% of the shares, roughly 5.65 million shares worth around $89.88 million.