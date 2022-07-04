The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE: HHC) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 0.33 million The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.43. With the company’s per share price at $70.25 changed hands at $2.2 or 3.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.49B. HHC’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.19% off its 52-week high of $105.51. The share price had its 52-week low at $60.04, which suggests the last value was 14.53% up since then. When we look at The Howard Hughes Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 351.79K.

Analysts gave the The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended HHC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The Howard Hughes Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.4.

The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) trade information

Instantly HHC was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 70.30 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 3.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.98%, with the 5-day performance at 4.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) is -13.99% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $111.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HHC’s forecast low is $90.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -113.52% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -28.11% for it to hit the projected low.

The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Howard Hughes Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.13% over the past 6 months, a 49.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The Howard Hughes Corporation will fall -544.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3,442.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 0.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $132.8 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that The Howard Hughes Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $141.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $112.6 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.30%. The 2022 estimates are for The Howard Hughes Corporation earnings to increase by 306.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

HHC Dividends

The Howard Hughes Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.82% of The Howard Hughes Corporation shares while 98.96% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.77%. There are 98.96% institutions holding the The Howard Hughes Corporation stock share, with Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 26.52% of the shares, roughly 13.62 million HHC shares worth $1.39 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.51% or 5.91 million shares worth $601.81 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund. With 1.97 million shares estimated at $190.01 million under it, the former controlled 3.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund held about 3.44% of the shares, roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $170.03 million.