Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: TGH) Shares Declined By -15.88% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 0.26 million Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.29. With the company’s per share price at $27.34 changed hands at -$0.07 or -0.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.32B. TGH’s last price was a discount, traded about -53.22% off its 52-week high of $41.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.61, which suggests the last value was 2.67% up since then. When we look at Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 481.62K.

Analysts gave the Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TGH as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.45.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) trade information

Instantly TGH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 29.35 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -0.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.44%, with the 5-day performance at -3.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) is -15.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.07 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.92% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TGH’s forecast low is $50.00 with $55.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -101.17% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -82.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Textainer Group Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.14% over the past 6 months, a 3.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 24.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Textainer Group Holdings Limited will fall -2.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 0.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $203.74 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Textainer Group Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $207.45 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 50.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Textainer Group Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 297.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

TGH Dividends

Textainer Group Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21. The 0.91% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.25. It is important to note, however, that the 0.91% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.30% of Textainer Group Holdings Limited shares while 67.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.17%. There are 67.82% institutions holding the Textainer Group Holdings Limited stock share, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.98% of the shares, roughly 2.97 million TGH shares worth $106.06 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.98% or 2.97 million shares worth $106.06 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. With 1.07 million shares estimated at $39.34 million under it, the former controlled 2.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series held about 2.11% of the shares, roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $38.5 million.