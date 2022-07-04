Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) Gain 1.09%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the last trading session, 0.63 million Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.74. With the company’s per share price at $56.34 changed hands at $0.61 or 1.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.21B. TRNO’s last price was a discount, traded about -52.64% off its 52-week high of $86.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $54.55, which suggests the last value was 3.18% up since then. When we look at Terreno Realty Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 446.01K.

Analysts gave the Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended TRNO as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Terreno Realty Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) trade information

Instantly TRNO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 59.39 on Friday, 07/01/22 added 1.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.94%, with the 5-day performance at -4.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) is -7.76% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TRNO’s forecast low is $62.00 with $82.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.54% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Terreno Realty Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -33.80% over the past 6 months, a 14.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Terreno Realty Corporation will rise 8.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $64.17 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Terreno Realty Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $66.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $53.3 million and $54.62 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Terreno Realty Corporation earnings to increase by 5.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

TRNO Dividends

Terreno Realty Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 06 and October 11. The 2.41% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.36. It is important to note, however, that the 2.41% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.04 per year.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.43% of Terreno Realty Corporation shares while 101.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.03%. There are 101.50% institutions holding the Terreno Realty Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.06% of the shares, roughly 10.61 million TRNO shares worth $905.18 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.05% or 10.61 million shares worth $905.18 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.37 million shares estimated at $251.63 million under it, the former controlled 4.46% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 2.13 million shares worth around $181.49 million.