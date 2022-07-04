Telesat Corporation (TSAT): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 0.24 million Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.06. With the company’s per share price at $10.95 changed hands at -$0.22 or -1.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $553.63M. TSAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -416.35% off its 52-week high of $56.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.01, which suggests the last value was -0.55% down since then. When we look at Telesat Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 123.86K.

Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT) trade information

Instantly TSAT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.90 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -1.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -61.81%, with the 5-day performance at -16.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT) is -36.56% down.

Telesat Corporation (TSAT) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Telesat Corporation earnings to decrease by -31.40%.

TSAT Dividends

Telesat Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Telesat Corporation (NASDAQ:TSAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.24% of Telesat Corporation shares while 64.16% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.96%. There are 64.16% institutions holding the Telesat Corporation stock share, with Rubric Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.70% of the shares, roughly 1.4 million TSAT shares worth $39.99 million.

Rubric Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.70% or 1.4 million shares worth $39.99 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Gabelli Utilities Fund. With 0.27 million shares estimated at $7.74 million under it, the former controlled 2.27% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Gabelli Utilities Fund held about 1.06% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $3.61 million.