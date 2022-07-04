Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 0.21 million Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.12. With the company’s per share price at $17.48 changed hands at -$0.15 or -0.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $596.07M. TNK’s last price was a discount, traded about -26.43% off its 52-week high of $22.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.89, which suggests the last value was 43.42% up since then. When we look at Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 447.63K.

Analysts gave the Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended TNK as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.68.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) trade information

Instantly TNK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.40%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 19.10 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -0.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 60.37%, with the 5-day performance at 0.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) is -19.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.39 days.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Teekay Tankers Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 63.52% over the past 6 months, a 101.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Teekay Tankers Ltd. will fall -4.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 47.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $61.52 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $82.42 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $73.7 million and $78.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -16.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -33.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Teekay Tankers Ltd. earnings to decrease by -376.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.00% per year.

TNK Dividends

Teekay Tankers Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.38% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares while 28.01% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.18%. There are 28.01% institutions holding the Teekay Tankers Ltd. stock share, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.81% of the shares, roughly 1.4 million TNK shares worth $15.25 million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.81% or 1.4 million shares worth $15.25 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Columbia Fds Ser Tr-Columbia Overseas Value Fd and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.17 million shares estimated at $16.75 million under it, the former controlled 4.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.88% of the shares, roughly 0.55 million shares worth around $5.84 million.