Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.27 million Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.92. With the company’s per share price at $2.84 changed hands at -$0.04 or -1.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $292.89M. TK’s last price was a discount, traded about -41.2% off its 52-week high of $4.01. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.56, which suggests the last value was 9.86% up since then. When we look at Teekay Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 486.43K.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) trade information

Instantly TK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.06 on Friday, 07/01/22 subtracted -1.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.55%, with the 5-day performance at -2.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) is -18.62% down.

Teekay Corporation (TK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Teekay Corporation earnings to decrease by -32.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 12.00% per year.

TK Dividends

Teekay Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.40% of Teekay Corporation shares while 29.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 42.47%. There are 29.13% institutions holding the Teekay Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.94% of the shares, roughly 3.98 million TK shares worth $12.51 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.92% or 3.99 million shares worth $12.65 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. With 1.6 million shares estimated at $4.95 million under it, the former controlled 1.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 0.74 million shares worth around $2.3 million.